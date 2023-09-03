An El Dorado man was killed about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 15 near the Dodge City community.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Camron R. Arrendondo, 21, was driving a 2013 model Chevrolet pick-up truck south on the highway. The truck drove off the right side of the road, then re-entered the roadway. The truck crossed over the northbound lane and briefly went airborne two times. After landing, the truck rolled over and came to rest in the parking lot of a church.
Arrendondo died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Logan Holmes investigated the wreck.
