Canfor Corporation has reported its third quarter 2021 results.
The company has a sawmill in Urbana (Union County) among its holdings.
Overview
-- Q3 2021 reported operating income of $331 million driven by solid lumber segment results despite a sharp decline in North American lumber prices from prior quarter all-time highs
-- Record quarterly earnings for the Company’s European lumber operations
-- Shareholder net income of $210 million, or $1.68 per share
-- Cumulative cash deposits of $656 million on countervailing and anti-dumping duties at September 30, 2021
The company reported operating income of $331.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 driven by solid earnings in both the lumber and pulp and paper segments. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, current quarter reported operating income was down $710.3 million, reflecting a material decline in lumber segment earnings from an all-time high in the previous quarter, and, to a lesser extent, moderately lower pulp and paper segment earnings.
For the lumber segment, earnings decreased $674.4 million quarter-over-quarter largely as a result of steep declines in North American benchmark lumber prices through most of the current period. This drop in pricing, combined with lower production and shipment volumes and higher unit manufacturing costs, particularly in Western Canada, substantially outweighed the benefit of unprecedented European benchmark lumber prices.
Commenting on the company’s third quarter results, Canfor President and Chief Executive Office, Don Kayne, said, “Despite the decline in North American benchmark lumber prices and the supply chain challenges experienced during the quarter, our employees demonstrated ongoing resilience and we are pleased to see the continued benefit of our global diversification strategy, with our European lumber business results surpassing the previous quarter record and reaching a new all-time high in the current period. While our pulp business saw lower production, largely associated with the previously announced scheduled and unscheduled downtime, it delivered solid financial results in the quarter. The global supply chain constraints are expected to continue in the fourth quarter, but overall lumber markets are anticipated to be stronger.”
North American market fundamentals weakened in the third quarter of 2021, as record-high lumber prices in the first half of the year, combined with global supply chain disruptions, led to significantly reduced consumer spending in the repair and remodeling sector and modestly lower new home construction activity.
Notwithstanding the downward pressure on North American pricing through the third quarter of 2021, U.S. housing starts remained relatively strong largely due to a steady focus on multi-family dwellings. U.S. housing starts averaged 1,566,000 units on a seasonally adjusted basis in the current quarter, broadly in line with the prior quarter. In Canada, housing starts averaged 263,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis in the current period, down 6% from the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting a slight slowdown in new home construction activity in several major cities.