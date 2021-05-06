Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to grant six pardons, three restoration of firearm rights only, and one commutation.
An additional 57 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
Only one South Arkansas resident was on the governor’s pardon list:
Tarnisha L. Ferguson (El Dorado) -- Robbery (B Felony) (92-201).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1992 – Columbia County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.