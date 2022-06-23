A Gurdon man was killed and three El Dorado residents were injured about 4:35 a.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 167 north of Moro Creek in Cleveland County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Madison Jackson Cary, 20, was driving a 2018 model GMC truck that crossed the center line and struck a 2018 model Hyundai head-on.
Cary was killed.
Injured were the Hyundai’s driver, Kimberly Vaughn, 57, of El Dorado, and two passengers, Jonathan Messer, 35, and Ashley Messer, 30, also from El Dorado. They were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Jimmy Plyler investigated the wreck.