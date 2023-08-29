South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado is registering youths for fall classes.
Classes will begin the week of September 11-14.
CLICK HERE to register online.
Many of SAAC’s long-time instructors will be returning, as well as some new faces. Artists Michaela Gross, Katie Harwell, and Maria Villegas will be teaching visual art classes for students in Pre-K through the 12th grade. Classes offered are Visual Art, 3-D Art, and Studio Art.
SAAC has two new instructors for ballet classes, Laura Day and her senior assistant Karis Flurry, along with returning instructor Caroline Callaway.
Ballet classes begin with Pre-Ballet for ages 3-4 through Ballet Levels 1-5 for K through grade 12.
For the Computer Arts and Science courses, instructor Mike Means will be returning with Art Meet Science and Graphic Art for second grade and up. Students will learn how to become champions through Graphic Art or take a new and fascinating look at the science world through the “Art Meet Science” class.
Instructor Cassie Hickman is returning with her “Mommy & Me Monday” class. This is for children ages 1-4 years old with adult participation required. The class has sessions on September 18, October 2, October 16, October 30, November 13 and November 27.
SAAC has plenty of theatre class options. Instructors Cassie Hickman and Kaila Emery will be returning, and joining them will be “Mr. Mike” (Mike Means) as well. Classes include different levels of Drama for Pre-K-6 grade and Costume Design for 4-12 grade, as well as Theatre Improv Class for 4-8 grade. Kaila Emery will also be giving private acting lessons as a schedule on request course.
The Drama Club for grades 7-12 are getting an early start with auditions hosted or their performance of “Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition” on August 29 and 31. Director Lynn Gunter and Music Director Cassie Hickman will lead this fun twist on the story of “The Princess and The Pea.” Performances are November 10-11.
CLICK HERE for class offerings and online registration.
Registration is on a first come, first paid basis. Waiting lists are available if the class you are interested in is full. SAAC is located at 110 East 5th St., El Dorado.