The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado is welcoming visiting director Ian Aipperspach to the July 20-30 summer musical production of “Newsies,” sponsored by Murphy USA.
While Dr. Aippersbach has spent decades working in theatre, his most recent productions include music directing “Mary Poppins” with Ouachita Baptist University and”Addams Family” with East Texas Baptist University. Professional engagements have allowed him to serve as a stage director for “Forever Plaid” and as music director two of his favorites, “Fiddler on the Roof” and Maury Yeston’s “Titanic.”
Dr. Aipperspach serves as lecturer of music and interim conductor of the Ouachita Singers at Ouachita Baptist University where he also teaches courses in musicology and music theory. Previous engagements have included productions with the Marshall (TX) Kids Community Theatre, East Texas Baptist University, Lubbock Christian University, and Lubbock Moonlight Musicals where he served as production manager for summer shows and music director. He holds the Ph.D. in Fine Arts from Texas Tech University.
On the production team, Dr. Aippersbach will be joined by Assistant Director Kaila Emery and choreographer Hannah Marsh, both of whom are no strangers to the SAAC stage. Emery was seen onstage most recently as the titular character in the Second Stage production of “Sylvia,” and as Annelle in “Steel Magnolias.” Marsh has served as choreographer for both “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Mamma Mia!” A dancer by trade, she is the owner and instructor at Lucy’s Ladies dance studio.
Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged newsboys. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at their expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.
Auditions are scheduled for June 3 and 4 at SAAC. For more information about the summer musical, call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or CLICK HERE to see the website.
SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado.