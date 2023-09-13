A workshop in El Dorado on Thursday, October 5 will educate the public on receiving certification as a minority and women-owned business enterprise.
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present the workshop from 10-11 a.m. at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. Main in El Dorado.
Karen Castle of the Arkansas Economic Development Corporation will present the workshop.
Southern Bancorp and the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the event.
Registration is required. Email Florence Nunn at florencenunn@saumag.edu or call (870) 235-5034.