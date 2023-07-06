South Arkansas Regional Hospital (SARH), the former Medical Center of South Arkansas (MCSA) in El Dorado, had its first official day of operations on Saturday, July 1.
With this transition in ownership, the hospital has changed from a corporate out-of-state for-profit to a locally governed nonprofit hospital. This is an important change for the community because hospital margins are now reinvested back into the hospital for continued improvements and upgrades.
SARH’s vision is to be the regional healthcare provider of choice. Their values are the principles and ideals that bind SARH together including patients, providers, customers, board members, clients, employees, vendors, and stakeholders. These
values are the foundation for decision-making within the facility.
The values are, “WE CARE,” which stands for:
Welcoming: Ensuring a friendly environment of care
Excellence: Commitment to working and acting exceptionally
Compassion: Empathetic and understanding of others
Adaptability: Ability to positively adjust in response to changing conditions
Respect: Appreciation and consideration of others
Equality: Fair treatment without favor
According to Dr. Brian Jones, SHARE Foundation president/CEO and SARH spokesperson, “The key priorities right now are to work through the transition, stabilize operations, and ultimately grow volume and service lines.” Therefore, the next
60-90 days will be focused on re-stabilizing departments that were supported by shared services at the corporate level. These departments include Material Management, Revenue Cycle, Accounts Payable/ Receivable, and Human Resources.
Toward the end of the summer and into the fall, SARH leadership will begin working with physicians, leadership, and hospital staff to develop plans for the future including capital improvements and strategic planning at the facility over the next five years.
The SARH leadership team is governed by a 10-member board of directors, which includes:
Steve Cousins, Chair
Brian Jones, DHSc, Vice-Chair
Steve Cossé
Chris Hegi
Steve Cameron
Marcia Ford, APN
Steve Smart, DDS
Andrew Clyde
Donnie Smith
Stephanie Gardner, Pharm. D, Ed.D.
Dr. Kenneth Gati, vice chief of Staff, and Dr. Johnnie Hinton III, chief of staff, also join the board representing physicians on the medical staff.
Along with the leadership team, the new interim president of SARH, Danna Wagnon Taylor, is dedicated to driving positive change in the hospital’s culture making SARH a beacon of excellence in healthcare. Taylor said, “The process of
transitioning from a corporate for-profit entity to become a locally owned non-profit hospital is truly unheard of in this day and age of healthcare where many hospitals are struggling to survive. Our community is truly blessed that the stakeholders understand the value that a hospital can bring to a community and were willing to provide the financial support. My team and I are overwhelmed by the support we have received and are very encouraged for the future of healthcare in South Arkansas.”
Taylor has over a decade of experience in the healthcare industry and is a dynamic leader revolutionizing how the new local nonprofit hospital serves its community.
SARH encourages the community to become involved with the hospital through feedback, input, volunteer work, donations, and more for a successful hospital. As a nonprofit hospital, it is vital to have community involvement and investment in its services.
SHARE Foundation, one of the partners involved in developing SARH, has created the SARH Foundation, which is a new charitable agency created to strictly raise funds for SARH equipment and hospital initiatives. To make a tax-deductible donation to SARH, go to sarhfoundation.org.
“There is so much excitement over the new hospital. The hospital is now back in the hands of the community. It is a treasure, and I encourage everyone to support it in every way possible,” said Dr. Jones.