Fans of music, art, and education will have a treat in store at “The Alderson Allen Songbook,” a concert and educational fundraiser at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado.
Scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, February 12, the black-tie event will be headlined by the first-ever public performance of Amy Allen and Ed Alderson, whose musical stylings range from American standards to rock and roll royalty, but until now have been confined to Amy’s living room.
The festive event was conceived by the duo, both lifelong musicians and El Dorado natives, as a fundraiser for SAAC’s Arts in Education outreach. The AIE program provides arts-based education, presented by professional artists, to public school students throughout Union County at no cost to the school.
“I was doing a lot of soul searching, and I realized that the way I want to use my musical talent is to help others, and to help organizations that I love, and that have helped me so much over the years. There’s nothing more worthy to me than making sure the next generation of kids has access to the arts,” said Allen.
The evening will begin with drinks and hors d’oeuvres party in the Merkle and Price Galleries at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be treated to a tempting menu of savory and sweets created by Upper Crust Catering, along with wine, beer, and a signature cocktail, while mingling with friends amidst the original artwork of the Viewfinder Photography exhibition.
At 7:30 p.m., the concert will begin with opening act Mason Halstead and Carmelo Brown, both students at El Dorado High School who grew up performing and learning at SAAC.
These two have been seen in numerous youth productions at SAAC over the years, and now they are spreading their wings and performing as a duo around El Dorado and beyond.
After a brief intermission, Amy and Ed will take the stage for their musical collaboration. The night will be a true artistic first, and an unprecedented opportunity to see the pair in action, while also supporting SAAC’s educational programs.
If dressing up isn’t what you had in mind, you may reserve a seat at Friday night’s Sound Check event, “Batteries Not Included.” Come as you are and enjoy the casual, off-the-cuff stylings of the musicians as they set the stage for Saturday’s event. Admission is a cash donation or a package of batteries at the door, but call 870-862-5474 for reservations.
For the Allen Alderson Songbook, reserved seating tickets are available at $100, or $150 for premium seats with the best possible view.