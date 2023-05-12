An El Dorado man died Thursday night in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 7 in Junction City (Union County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jimmy Owens, 63, was driving a 2022 model Toyota Tundra north on the highway, just north of East State line Road.
His vehicle crossed the centerline and entered into the southbound roadside where it struck two trees on the driver’s side. The truck rotated approximately 180 degrees before coming to rest.
Owens died at the scene.
The road was wet and the weather was cloudy.
Cpl. John Parker investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports also omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault.