The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program announces the latest additions to the National Register of Historic Places. The sites include two in South Arkansas.
Represented on the list are the Arkansas Agricultural and Mechanical College Student Union in Monticello, and the Rock Island Railroad Overpass in El Dorado.
The National Register of Historic Places is maintained by the National Parks Service. Listings are honorary and properties with this distinction may be eligible for grant and tax programs on the state and national level.