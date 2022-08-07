Two major downtown El Dorado office buildings, including the iconic former Lion Oil Company building, are changing hands.
First Financial Bank of El Dorado has purchased the former Murphy Oil Corporation building at 300 N. Peach as its new corporate headquarters.
Diversified Construction and Design will buy First Financial’s headquarters – the former Lion Oil and Exchange Bank building.
“We are excited to have the unique opportunity to acquire a state-of-the-art building that will resolve current space issues, promote operational efficiencies, and provide a modern, long-term headquarters for future growth,” said Chris Hegi, First Financial Bank CEO.
All administrative and support staff located in First Financial Centre at 214 N. Washington will be relocated to the former Murphy building, with the retail branch continuing operations in the current location.
The Murphy Oil building was completed in 2015, housing the Murphy Oil Corporation headquarters until the company’s relocation to Houston in 2020. The five-story Class A commercial building features a four-story atrium, a 170-person video conference center, exhibit gallery space, and a state-of-the-art data center.
Diversified Construction and Design, a general contractor with offices on Lorene Street in El Dorado, will purchase the First Financial Bank building.
Diversified plans to lease retail space on the ground floor. Diversified will occupy select floors and plans to lease the remaining office space.
“As our company continues to grow, we are in need of additional office space and look forward to the expansion opportunities that this move will provide. When this opportunity presented itself, we knew it would be a good fit. Our home is El Dorado, and we are committed to investing in our community,” said Blake Williamson, Diversified Construction and Design CEO.
The FFB leadership team said it was important to put its 95-year-old building into good hands.
“With FFB retaining a presence in the building and Blake’s vision and resources, we are confident the property will thrive going forward,” said Hegi.
FFB purchased the First Financial Centre in 1997 and it has served as the corporate headquarters since that time. The bank has made extensive renovations over the years, most notably the 2017 expansion and restoration of the retail bank branch. The eight-story building was completed in 1927 and was initially known as the Exchange Building. At the time, it was the tallest building in Arkansas and housed the corporate headquarters of Lion Oil Company and the Exchange Bank. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.
Both transactions are expected to close within the next 60 days.