The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado announces a call for entries for its upcoming annual photography competition, "The Viewfinder.”
The exhibit will be on display in the Merkle and Price Galleries February 8-25, and is presented in partnership with the El Dorado Insider and The Diamond Agency. A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded at the artist's reception on Thursday, February 17, from 5:30-7 p.m.
"The Viewfinder" explores the interests and imagination of shutterbugs throughout our community and beyond. The easy accessibility of digital cameras has dramatically expanded the environment surrounding photography, opening the medium to practitioners from all walks of life and levels of experience.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the Best of Show ($500), First Place ($250), Second Place ($150) and Third Place ($100). Judge Dero Sanford, Little Rock photographer, will present the awards on February 17 during the reception.
For the first time, winning entries also have the opportunity to be published in the El Dorado Insider, El Dorado’s quarterly publication. Entries for this competition must be delivered to SAAC by February 4, 2022. Any work submitted to SAAC for this exhibit may be reproduced for promotional purposes by the South Arkansas Arts Center, the El Dorado Insider, and The Diamond Agency.
The receipt of an entry in the competition will constitute agreement by the artist with all conditions set forth in the prospectus.
Photographers may use any type of camera and print on any medium. Basic corrective editing in the dark room or digitally on the computer is allowed, but no graphic manipulations. Photographs must not have previously shown at SAAC. To enter, submit up to two framed photographs along with a completed entry form and the entry fee for each piece.
Each piece must be ready for display in the gallery with a sufficient hanging method. Works must be delivered to SAAC by February 4 and picked up on February 28.
Artists are responsible for the delivery and pickup of all works. Fee is $10 for each of two entries with one free entry for SAAC members.
Don Hale, president of The Diamond Agency, said about the upcoming competition, “Many of the stories the El Dorado Insider shares of our history are supported with photos left to us from decades past. Great photography is timeless. However, I believe the photography the El Dorado Insider prints today may become the images used by future generations to tell our stories. My work in publishing has taught me that great photos seldom happen without a lot of thought and planning and a little luck.”
