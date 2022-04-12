The public has been invited to participate in a regional science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) conference.
“Think Tank for STEM Partnerships in South Arkansas: Connecting STEM Needs to Business, Education and Community” will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the El Dorado Conference Center.
Sponsoring the event are the Arkansas STEM Coalition, South Arkansas Community College, Southern Arkansas University STEM Center, and El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce.
The conference is intended for people interested in finding engaging ways to improve STEM education in South Arkansas, please plan to attend the South Arkansas Regional STEM Coalition meeting.
Organizers say improving STEM education will foster learning and will be a catalyst for growth in the regional economy. The formation of business-education partnerships will stimulate learning and economic development.
The early registration fee is $40 and covers lunch and conference materials. You may pay online with a credit card, mail a check with a copy of your registration form, or pay at the door.
Registering ahead of time will allow organizers to know how many will attend for lunch and plan for conference materials and seating. Payment onsite April 19 will be $50.
Call Hannah Vogler, Arkansas STEM Coalition executive director, with questions at 501-425-9995 or email hannah@arkansasstemcoalition.com