An El Dorado woman died late Friday when the car she was driving hit a trailer being towed by a pick-up truck about two miles south of Hampton (Calhoun County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police Report, Leisa Fincher, 53, was driving a 2010 model Honda Accord north on U.S. 167 when she crossed the center line.
Her vehicle struck a trailer on a southbound 2007 GMC Sierra truck.
Fincher was killed.
A passenger in the truck, Ottis Lee, 44, of Hampton, was injured and taken to Medical Center of South Arkansas. The truck’s driver was not injured and was not identified in the report by Trooper Tre’Vaughn Moore.
The wreck happened about 11:44 p.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
The roadway was partially blocked for about three hours during the wreck investigation.
