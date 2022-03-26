The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District has closed the Thatcher Lock and Dam on the Ouachita River in Union County to all navigation due to water elevation.
Water levels are currently at 80.75 feet, and 81 feet is the threshold to shut down navigation as a safety measure, as the temporary poiree dam cannot be lowered like the previous hinge crest gate. The poiree dam was put in place earlier this year after the removal of the leaking hinged crest gate.
Per normal operations, the district placed a buoy line across the river, the length of the dam, to make the high water hazard visible to boats, fisherman, and other members of the public.
The Corps advised all vessels to adhere to the closure and avoid the area near the dam until the district formally reopens navigation.
Water levels are expected to decrease below 81 feet in the next 3-5 days, but this timeline may be extended if the area experiences additional rainfall. More rainfall is anticipated the middle of next week.
CLICK HERE for pool levels and forecasts for the lock and dam.
A leak in a hinged crest gate’s seal required the district to allow Thatcher L&D’s pool elevation to drop to 72 feet in December 2021, and a poiree needle system fortified with steel I-beams was put in place as a temporary barrier. The leaking gate was successfully removed on February 7.