A county music star who was born in El Dorado will be inducted later this year into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
David Frizzell was born September 26, 1941 in El Dorado.
He lived all over Texas, starting in Greenville in the early '40s when his dad went to Europe in World War II. He had his first radio show at the age of 9 in Kermit, TX, then on to Sulphur Springs where they lived when brother Lefty got his first number one hit (and younger brother Allen was born). He began touring with his legendary brother, Lefty Frizzell, at the age of 12 throughout the 1950s and 60s.
After serving in the Air Force, Frizzell signed with Columbia Records in 1970 and charted his first Billboard single with “L.A. International Airport” and then a Top 40 with “I Just Can’t Help Believing.”
During the 1970s, Frizzell appeared regularly on Buck Owens' All American TV Show and began recording for Capitol Records. In 1981, he recorded his first number one country hit, "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma," a duet with Shelly West. The song won the Country Music Association's Song of the Year and Vocal Duet of the Year awards in 1981, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and was featured in Clint Eastwood's film “Any Which Way You Can.”
Frizzell and West also won the Academy of Country Music award for Vocal Duo of the Year in 1981 and 1982.
In 1982, Frizzell released “I’m Gonna Hire A Wino To Decorate Our Home,” which made its way to number one.
In recent years, Frizzell created his label Nashville America Records and has released several albums including “Frizzell Friends: This Is Our Time” which includes a bonus track, written in honor of Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and traditional music in general. “Lefty, Merle & Me” features David with Marty Haggard.
Other inductees into the 2022 Hall of Fame will be The Texas Tenors -- John Hagen, J.C. Fisher, Marcus Collins, and the late Buddy Holly. The induction ceremony will be August 13.
The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame is located in Carthage. The Hall and Tex Ritter Museum opened in August 2002 in a $2.5 million state-of-the-art facility.