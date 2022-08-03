Delek US Holdings, Inc., has reinstated the company's regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share payable to all shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of the close of business on August 22.
The payment date for the dividend will be September 6.
The company operates a refinery in El Dorado and an oil collection system in Union and Columbia counties.
The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an approximately $170 million increase in its share repurchase authorization, bringing the total amount available for repurchases under current authorizations to $400 million.
Avigal Soreq, president and chief executive officer of Delek US, said, "Returning cash to shareholders is a key priority for our Company and reinstating a regular dividend lays a foundation that we believe can be supported through various business cycles. Separately, the expanded share repurchase authorization reflects our desire to deliver increased cash returns during periods of strong free cash flow generation. In the current environment we believe our equity is severely undervalued and reinvesting in our current assets vis-à-vis retiring shares should prove to be a solid long-term investment."