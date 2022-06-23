The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will announce Thursday, June 30 the launch of “Reaching Higher,” the organization’s first capital campaign in more than 20 years.
Capital Campaign Committee Chair Beth Burns said details of the expansion will be revealed “in a very big way,” at 6 p.m. at SAAC, located at 101 East Fifth Street in El Dorado.
The campaign plans to raise $1.9 million to expand the facilities and construct a new entrance on the west façade. The construction project will be accessibility-focused, including a parking lot entrance, elevator, expanded restrooms, commercial kitchen facility, and additional classroom space for educational programs.
SAAC Executive Director Laura Allen, local architect Michael Rogers of Michael Rogers Designs, along with the SAAC board of directors, architectural designer Richard Wharton, and architectural consultant to the board Elbert Godwin, will outline plans for the expansion. Allen said the project was conceptualized by longtime SAAC board member Wharton, and that architectural renderings of the project will be on display along with some “very exciting news.”
The event is open to the public.