A UPS driver died and two other people were injured Friday during a collision on Arkansas 7 near Jet Asphalt, north of El Dorado.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Eric Stone, 51, of El Dorado was southbound in a 2001 Workhorse van. The vehicle crossed the grassy median separating the north and southbound lanes, and came into the path of a northbound 2015 Freightliner driven by Choisee Green, 35, of Greenville.
The Freightliner hit right side of the van. The van rotated counterclockwise and ejected Stone. The van came to rest in the northbound lane, facing south. The tractor-trailer came to a stop in the northbound lane, facing north.
Stone died at the scene. Green and a passenger, a female minor who was not identified in the report, was injured. They were taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas.
The wreck was reported at 9:59 a.m. The weather was cloudy and the road was dry.
Cpl. Sequoyah Browning investigated the collision.