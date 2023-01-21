The National Weather Service has issued a report on a second tornado that struck South Arkansas on Wednesday morning, shortly after an EF1 tornado cut a path from Lake Columbia to the north side of Waldo.
The second storm, also rated as an EF1, had estimated peak winds of 107 mph along a 9.52-mile path in southwestern Union County.
There were no injuries from the storm, which was 840 yards across at its widest point.
The tornado touched down at 12:40 p.m. about seven miles northwest of Junction City near Arkansas 15. It lifted 11 minutes later two miles south-southwest of El Dorado.
The NWS summary said the tornado “developed from a quasi-linear convective system and began along Pleasant Hill Road east of Highway 15. It traveled in generally a northeasterly
direction across Sport Ataway Road and Wesson Road, snapping and uprooting numerous hardwood and softwood trees.
“The most significant structural damage was observed as the tornado crossed Emma Drive west of Parkers Chapel Road. Here, two double-wide manufactured homes were partially shifted off their cinder blocks but remained intact with no other damage.
“Two outbuildings were also destroyed. one outbuilding was small and entirely made of wood, but its 2x4 vertical support boards were driven 3 feet into the ground during construction and mostly remained in place. The other outbuilding was much larger and consisted of a metal roof and frame, which was twisted to a great degree.
“The expected wind speeds for these two outbuildings and their degree of damage are in the low-end EF2 range. However, given the all-wood construction of the first building and its support beams remaining partially buried, and a distinct lack of widespread tree damage in the immediate vicinity, the estimated wind speeds were lowered, resulting in an EF1 rating, which was also more consistent with the vast majority of the damage observed,” the report said.
The tornado continued northeast across Parkers Chapel Road and through a couple of neighborhoods south and east of Parkers Chapel School. Widespread snapping and uprooting of large softwood pine trees occurred in this area.
Structural damage was caused by the falling trees instead of the tornado itself. One uprooted tree fell through a single-wide manufactured home occupied by three people when the tornado struck. No injuries occurred.
Most residents the survey team spoke with said they received the warning before the tornado hit, including through wireless emergency alerts.
More snapped and uprooted softwood trees were observed as the tornado crossed Lynn Drive, Evans Drive, Ables Drive, Rilla Street, Oleta Avenue, Wotapi Street and Arkansas 15.
The tornado began to weaken as it continued northeast but snapped another softwood tree north of Buchanan Road east of Arkansas 15 and finally lifted near Arkansas 15 and the U.S. 82 bypass on the southwest side of El Dorado.
An EF1 tornado is classified as “weak” on the Enhanced Fujita scale. An EF1 storm has winds between 86-110 mph.