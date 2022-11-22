Two El Dorado artists are among recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards, a program of the Arkansas Arts Council.
Jorge Villegas and Maria Botti Villegas received the Education Award for an Arts Educator. They are teaching artists at the South Arkansas Arts Center and in arts-in-education programs in El Dorado area public schools. Both Jorge and Maria relocated to Arkansas from Argentina.
In 1982, the South Arkansas Arts Center (SAAC) developed an in-school artist residency program and Jorge became the first teaching artist; Maria joined the program in 1993. Both artists have been sharing their diverse artistic expertise with students in public schools across south Arkansas ever since.
Jorge completed 14 years of degree programs from three art colleges in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He specializes in drawing, painting and murals. Jorge has worked with such diverse groups as alternative education schools, people with disabilities and death row inmates.
Maria holds a five-year degree from the national school of fine arts in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is a professional muralist and multidisciplinary artist. Her artwork has been included in regional exhibitions and she has painted more than 30 public art murals in Arkansas and Louisiana.
Both Jorge and Maria speak fluent Spanish and can engage with beginning English speakers.
During the pandemic, Maria and Jorge were determined to continue arts education for students. They developed video lessons for use in the classrooms. With their help, SAAC was able to provide online virtual arts camps throughout the summer, broadening the reach to even more isolated areas. Jorge and Maria have provided transformative arts experiences to generations of students through hands-on, interactive arts experiences and made deep, lifelong connections with their students.
The Governor’s Arts Awards is an annual program that recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.
The recipients will be honored at a ceremony in March 2023.
Other 2023 recipients are:
Christina Littlejohn of Little Rock, Arts Community Development Award
Christina Littlejohn is the CEO for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO).
The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro, Arts in Education Award for an Arts Organization.
The Springs Magazine in Hot Springs, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award.
The Music Roots Program/Founder Danny Thomas in Mountain View, Folklife Award.
Sammy Peters of Little Rock, Individual Artist Award.
Kelly and Marti Sudduth of Fayetteville, Patron Award.
Andrew Kilgore of Fayetteville, Lifetime Achievement Award.