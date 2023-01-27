Canfor Corporation is permanently closing its Chetwynd, British Columbia sawmill and pellet plant and temporarily closing its Houston, British Columbia sawmill for an extended period to facilitate a major redevelopment on the site.
Canfor’s Urbana sawmill in Union County is not affected.
The company intends to build a new, modern, globally competitive manufacturing facility that employs state of the art technology to produce high value products from the sustainable timber supply in the region.
Project planning, scoping, preliminary engineering and budgeting are underway. The company will undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the availability of economic fiber and a thorough project financial analysis, supporting a final investment decision by the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Both facilities will be closed following an orderly wind down of operations that is expected to conclude early in the second quarter of 2023 and will remove approximately 750 million board feet of annual production capacity.
Don Kayne, President and CEO made the following statement:
“We are making these difficult but necessary decisions to create a more sustainable operating footprint in B.C. Our goal is to match our mill capacity with the economically available fiber for harvest to enhance our ability to compete and to operate throughout the market cycles. This is what will ultimately create greater stability for our employees and communities, while ensuring we can continue to provide the high quality, low carbon products that are in demand by our customers around the world.