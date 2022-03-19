The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved this week $46,083,987.77 for water and wastewater projects serving more than 20,648 people in five Arkansas counties – almost all of it for a Union County project.
El Dorado Water Utilities received a $44,720,977 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund to replace outdated equipment at the North and South wastewater treatment plants.
The current customer base for this project is 17,397.
Smaller projects granted were:
Central Arkansas Water (CAW) received a $425,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and a $75,000 grant from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund for water and sewer upgrades to the Perla water and wastewater systems in Hot Spring County. This project will replace all water meters and install sample and flushing stations for the water system. This project also includes replacing additional grinder pump stations and lift stations for the wastewater system. The current customer base for this project is 786.
The City of Marshall, in Searcy County, received a $77,250 loan and a $75,000 grant from the Water Development Fund to replace the existing water main with large diameter polyvinyl chloride (PVC) piping to improve the system. Their current customer base for this project is 1,318.
The Wilburn Water Association (WWA), in Cleburne County, received a $618,060.77 loan from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund to connect to Heber Springs’ water system to improve water quality and reduce maintenance and replacement costs. The current customer base for this project is 326.
Dardanelle – Cardon Bottoms Levee District, in Johnson County, received $92,700 in additional loan funding from the Water Development Fund to improve soil stability for installation of a new pipeline. The current customer base for the project is 821.