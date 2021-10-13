Delek US Holdings, Inc. will summarize third quarter 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, November 4.
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Friday, November 5.
The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to the company website. CLICK HERE to access the website.
Click on the investor relations section of the website.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc., to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.
Among its holding is a refinery in El Dorado.