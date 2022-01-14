The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District continues to monitor river levels near Thatcher Lock and Dam (L&D) while reinforcing the temporary damming structure.
The fortification process of the temporary damming structure is expected to begin today. Once the dam is reinforced, the district will remove the damaged hinged crest gate. The current estimated completion date of the reinforcement is January 30. The damaged, hinged crest gate will be removed afterwards.
On November 26, a leak in the hinged crest gate required the district to allow pool elevation to drop to 72 feet.
The district worked with the City of Camden and other partners to determine that water around Thatcher Lock and Dam is safe for consumption. No impact to the water supply is expected.