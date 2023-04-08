NEW BOSTON, TX -- A third man has been convicted of murder in a 2017 shooting that began with a dispute at a football party and ended in gunplay at a Texarkana residence.
After LaPrense Derell Willis, 48, was found guilty of murder Thursday by a Bowie County jury in the December 3, 2017, shooting of Tony Sanders, he displayed symptoms of medical distress that led court officials to halt the trial and call for any evaluation by emergency medical personnel. The trial resumed a short time later and the jury returned a 70-year sentence.
Takyme James, 44, was sentenced to life in 2018 and Clarence Willis, 50, who has since died, was sentenced to 99 years in 2019. Clarence and LaPrense Willis are brothers and cousins to James.
“The jury’s swift conviction and punishment verdict of 70 years closes this sad chapter for Tony Sanders’ family,” Crisp said. “(Laprense) Willis made the heinous and senseless killing of a husband and father possible by driving the getaway car.”
While Clarence Willis and LaPrense Willis were not accused of firing the shot that killed Sanders, they were found guilty under the “law of parties,” which spreads accountability among all participants in a crime.
James was attending a football party at a private club hosted by Sanders on the afternoon of the shooting. James was drunk and creating a disturbance at the gathering so Sanders asked him to leave, according to testimony and court records. James initiated a physical confrontation with Sanders, who was able to gain the upper hand in the confrontation at the party.
After James left with a bruised eye, he went to the home of his cousins, Clarence Willis and LaPrense Willis, and the three men went together to Sanders’ home in Texarkana, Texas. Clarence Willis kicked in the door of Sanders’ home and James fired a shot that went through some drywall before hitting Sanders in a main artery in his leg.
