There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 4x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Maryland, Texas and Virginia. There were three Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $4 million in Arizona, Mississippi and South Dakota.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $940 million ($483.5 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $10,000. There were 10 Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were 11 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 10 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-9-12-31-62, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $291 million ($147.9 million).