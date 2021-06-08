Torrential rainfall in Southeast Arkansas late Monday and today has damaged homes and businesses, and closed roads in the Monticello-McGehee-Dumas-Star City area.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock said Tuesday afternoon that between 10 and 15 inches of rain had fallen in parts of Arkansas, Desha, Drew and Lincoln counties since the storm began.
A flash flood warning was in effect for more anticipated rainfall.
“At 3:21 p.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. This is a flash flood emergency for Dumas, Pickens, Winchester and Rohwer. This is a particularly dangerous situation. Seek higher ground now!” the weather service urged.
Water – three feet deep in some places – was reported flowing over roadways in the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said parts of Arkansas 1 in Desha County, Arkansas 138 in Desha and Drew counties, County, Arkansas 293 in Drew County, Arkansas 83 in Lincoln County, Arkansas 54 in Lincoln County, and Arkansas 114 in Cleveland County were all closed due to flooding.
Entergy Corporation reported power outages in rural areas between Dumas and McGehee, affecting about 550 customers.
The Magnolia area is under a flash flood watch through 9 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport expects an additional 1-3 inches of rain in Southwest Arkansas, with higher amounts possible.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 1.31 inches of rain from the late Monday-early Tuesday storm, raising the rainfall total for June to 3.13 inches. The news website recorded 13.58 inches of rain in May.
A severe thunderstorm watch for the Magnolia area is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. See more details later at magnoliareporter.com .