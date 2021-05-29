Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
ArkansasCovid, There were zero COVID-related deaths in Arkansas on May 29. … Hunter Hoagland, More than 900,000 Arkansans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. … Todd Yakoubian, The temperature got down to 56 in West Little Rock and 55 at the Little Rock airport. … NWS Little Rock, Beautiful Memorial Day forecast but humid and rainy week ahead. … Arkansas State Police, Homicide investigation under way in death of Amber Dunigan, 36, found inside vehicle west of Fayetteville. … Intel Point Alerts, Rescue personnel responded to Six Flags Fiesta in San Antonio after multiple people got stuck at a sharp angle. … Multiple sources, Tasha Johnson shot and killed during drive-by early Saturday along College Street in LRK. … Region 8 News, Paragould homeless shelter now has a playground thanks to donors. … KTRE News, Officials urge caution with high water on East Texas lakes. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, GM will restart four idled North American plants. … The Advocate, Ascension Parish workers cut a small channel across Alligator Bayou Road to speed drainage of high water away from homes in Bluff Swamp area. … Shreveport Times, Louisiana’s “temporary sales tax” may become permanent to aid roads and bridges. … Multiple sources, Avoyelles Parish deputy wounds Hessemer man while investigating domestic dispute. … Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Water park and golf planned at old Harrah’s Casino Tunica. … El Dorado News-Times, Local luxury detergent company Topanga Scents will hold its first business convention. … SWEPCO, May be 10 p.m. until Friday power outages are restored in Shreveport-Bossier. … Multiple sources, Cessna Citation jet crashes into Nashville lake on Saturday shortly after takeoff from Smyrna, at least one dead. … Louisiana State Police, Coushatta motorcyclist killed in crash.
National/International:
Multiple sources, Lawyers for at least three insurrection defendants say they blame election misinformation and conspiracy theories, much of it pushed by Trump, for misleading clients. … Multiple sources, Gunman who killed nine co-workers at California rail yard stockpiled weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at his home before setting it on fire. … mlevenson, American and Southwest have postponed plans to resume alcohol service on flights in effort to stop a surge of unruly and sometimes violent behavior by passengers toward attendants. … Multiple sources, Actor Gavin MacLeod (“Mary Tyler Moore,” “Love Boat”) has died at age 90. … Associated Press, British PM Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie Symonds marry. … Multiple sources, AMC, Cinemark and Regal theaters drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests.