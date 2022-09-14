There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
14-25-38-59-64, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $256 million ($137.4 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-14-16-34-66, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $206 million ($112.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.