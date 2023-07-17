There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot but there was one $2 million winner in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-8-9-17-41, Powerball 21, Power Play 4x.
There were three Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Arkansas, George and Texas. There were five $1 million winners in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million. There was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200,000. There were seven Match 4 winners of $100. There were six Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were 15 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $1 billion ($516.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
10-24-48-51-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $640 million ($328 million cash).