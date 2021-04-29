A Springdale driver died about 3:50 a.m. Thursday when his vehicle wrecked on U.S. 65 just north of Chicot Memorial Hospital in Lake Village.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Colby P. Ebarb, 21, was driving a 2016 model Nissan Frontier north on the highway when he crossed several lanes of traffic into the outside southbound lane, hitting another vehicle head-on.
Ebarb died at the scene.
The other driver wasn’t injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Bryson Schulz investigated the wreck.