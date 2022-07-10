The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that Linden native and longtime resident of Atlanta, Texas, Lance W. Simmons, P.E., has been appointed as the agency’s chief engineer, effective July 1.
In his new role, Simmons, a 28-year TxDOT veteran, will direct and coordinate the department’s statewide engineering and district operations to ensure the state’s transportation system is built and operates in a safe, efficient and effective manner.
“It is a great honor to be named to the position of Chief Engineer for this great agency. I look forward to working with our districts as we continue to move forward with projects to maintain and enhance the safety of Texas state highways,” he said.
Simmons started his career with TxDOT as a summer hire in Atlanta in the early 1990s. As a Terry Scholar at Texas A&M University, he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1994. Then, he began working full-time in the Atlanta District’s Design Office. He also worked in advance planning and traffic. Simmons then served as the Atlanta District’s Bridge/Special Projects Engineer from 2001 to 2009. During that time, he oversaw the development of a $151 million construction project on Interstate 30 through Texarkana. The project filled gaps in the frontage road system, converted the frontage roads to one-way, and relocated roadways under overpasses to move traffic more smoothly and efficiently.
