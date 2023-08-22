There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-4-12-22-28, Powerball 16, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Massachusetts.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $313 million ($150.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
10-20-29-44-66, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $33 million ($15.8 million cash).