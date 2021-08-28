A body was discovered Saturday morning along U.S. 65 in Chicot County near the Arkansas-Louisiana line.
Arkansas State Police Special Agents have been unable to determine whether the remains were those of a man or woman. The body was in an extended state of decomposition and is being transported
to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the manner and cause of death.
Lawmen are contacting state and local law enforcement agencies in the area to inquire about missing person reports.