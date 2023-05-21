There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
17-23-32-38-63, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Kansas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $179 million ($92 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-11-41-44-55, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $150 million.