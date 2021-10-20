Tony McCoy, 44, of Warren was arrested late Tuesday by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police, assisted by Bradley County Sheriff’s deputies.
McCoy is charged with capital murder in connection with the discovery of a man’s body along U.S. 63 south of Warren earlier this week.
McCoy is alleged to have shot and killed Terry Adams, 38, of Warren.
McCoy is currently jailed at the Dallas County Detention Center awaiting a first appearance hearing.
Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation of Adams’ murder.