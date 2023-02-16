David Haak swore an oath to his position as the newest member of the Arkansas Highway Commission this week in TexARKana.
Close family joined Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison at the Miller County Courthouse to support the beginning of Haak's tenure.
"I'm looking forward to the next 10 years," said Commissioner Haak. "I know there is going to be a lot of work, but this is going to be fun. I plan to visit each county in my region of responsibility and meet with mayors, judges, and community members."
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who appointed Haak, said, "David's lifetime of public service, community involvement, and strong leadership will make him an asset to the commission."
David Haak started his own label business, First Tape & Label in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a state representative in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999-2004.