There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery, but there were single winners of $100,000 and $50,000 in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-5-29-54-62, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Hampshire. There were two Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in New Hampshire and Oregon.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was on Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $100,000. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $137 million ($98.3 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $104 million ($74.2 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).