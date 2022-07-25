Hope Police are investigating an apparent homicide.
Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired into a house in the 2000 block of West Avenue E, in Hope.
Upon arrival, officers were notified that the occupants of the home were awakened by gunfire from outside of the residence and that a person inside the residence had been shot.
Marcela Lopez, 40, of Hope, suffered a gunshot wound to her upper torso and was unresponsive on the floor. A family member was attempting to render aid. Officers assisted with rendering aid until Pafford EMS and Hope Fire arrived and began providing medical assistance.
Mrs. Lopez was transported to Wadley Hospital in Hope where she was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators believe a 4-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, was in the street near the residence at this time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting may call 911 or Hope Police Sgt. Todd Lauterbach at 870-722-2576.