There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-23-47-49-68, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Ohio and Tennessee.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $124 million ($66.9 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $400 million ($216.2 million cash).