There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-20-23-49-65, Powerball 22, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $115 million ($69.2 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $630 million ($359.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.