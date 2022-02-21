Three potential employers, one of which has emerged in the past month, will be discussed this week at the February meeting of the Economic Development Corporation of Clark County.
Dubbed Project “Innovex,” the prospective industry is among others on the agenda, the details of which are left to the imagination. “Innovex” joins the list of two other projects the 15-member EDCCC board will have to talk about.
Project “Cupcake” has been on the table since it was announced in late November, predated by Project “Yellow Pine.” The EDCCC during that meeting offered a $2 million incentives grant for “Cupcake” to land in Clark County, one of three potential sites for the nationally known company. Officials remain tight-lipped on the project, citing a non-disclosure agreement with the company.
Both “Cupcake” and “Yellow Pine” are promising prospects, according to J.L. Griffin, CEO of the EDCCC, which oversees a voter-passed 1/2-cent sales tax for job creation.
