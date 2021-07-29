There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
25-30-53-59-60, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $199 million ($144 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-35-36-54-64, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $166 million ($120.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.