Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

25-30-53-59-60, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $199 million ($144 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-35-36-54-64, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $166 million ($120.4 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

