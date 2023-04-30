Field Walsh, TXKToday.com

TEXarkana Police are investigating a shooting at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park that happened about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim is an 18-year-old Texas A&M-Texarkana ball player who was in the bullpen area when struck by what appears to be a stray bullet from some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood.

He was taken to St. Michael Hospital.

It does not appear that the victim was targeted specifically.

CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you