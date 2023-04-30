Field Walsh, TXKToday.com
TEXarkana Police are investigating a shooting at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park that happened about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim is an 18-year-old Texas A&M-Texarkana ball player who was in the bullpen area when struck by what appears to be a stray bullet from some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood.
He was taken to St. Michael Hospital.
It does not appear that the victim was targeted specifically.
