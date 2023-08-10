Solar

More solar panels will be installed at a Clark County industry.

Eyeing a goal of becoming a Net Zero Energy plant, Veolia North America’s hazardous waste treatment facility in Gum Springs is in the process of erecting a 38-acre solar panel farm.

More than 11,000 solar panels, expected to be operational by mid-2024, will generate 5 megawatts per day. Veolia is in contract with the Little Rock-based Today’s Power Inc. and has recently cleared the acreage of timber. From that clearcut, Veolia sold 4,300 tons of mixed hardwood and pine timber, mostly to Georgia-Pacific in Gurdon, said Britt Scheer, director of facility affairs.

Veolia’s goal is to make the plant a Net Zero Energy facility. The solar farm will work in tandem with a steam turbine incinerator to fulfill the plant’s electricity requirements, Scheer said. The turbine will produce an additional 8 megawatts daily. Some natural gas will be used to fire the incinerator.

