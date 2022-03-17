Rasheed Rahid Muhammad, 50, of Magnolia was sentenced Wednesday to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
Federal Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado.
According to court documents, on or about September 4, 2020, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Muhammad.
The methamphetamine field tested positive and was sent to the crime lab for further testing.
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the FBI investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Harris prosecuted the case.