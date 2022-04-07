There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-42-45-47-64, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $268 million ($157.1 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
22-43-60-63-64, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $94 million ($59.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.