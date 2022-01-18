There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-24-35-46-65, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Wisconsin.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $62 million ($43.3 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-8-13-22-48, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $347 million ($239.4 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.